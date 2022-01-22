Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 22, 2022

Today, Saturday (January 22) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 09:13 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Leo till 16:47 thereafter in Virgo.
Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 10:37 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 16:47 thereafter Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Tu,Te,To,Pa. Lucky Number will be 2.
Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|22-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:15
|Sunset
|18:24
|Moon set
|10:16
|Moon rise
|22:19
|Tithi
|Chaturthi till 09:13 thereafter Panchami
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Poorvaphalguni till 10:37 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
|Yoga
|Sobhana
|Karana
|Balava till 09:13 thereafter Kaulava
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Simha (Leo) till 16:47 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|10:03 - 11:27
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:28 -13:12
|SubhMuhurat
|08:39 - 10:03