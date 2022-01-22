e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 22, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (January 22) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 09:13 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Leo till 16:47 thereafter in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 10:37 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 16:47 thereafter Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Tu,Te,To,Pa. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date22-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:15
Sunset18:24
Moon set 10:16
Moon rise22:19
TithiChaturthi till 09:13 thereafter Panchami
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraPoorvaphalguni till 10:37 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Sobhana
KaranaBalava till 09:13 thereafter Kaulava
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 16:47 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:03 - 11:27
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:28 -13:12
SubhMuhurat08:39 - 10:03
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:28 AM IST
