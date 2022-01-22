Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 22, 2022

Today, Saturday (January 22) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 09:13 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Leo till 16:47 thereafter in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 10:37 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 16:47 thereafter Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Tu,Te,To,Pa. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 22-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:15 Sunset 18:24 Moon set 10:16 Moon rise 22:19 Tithi Chaturthi till 09:13 thereafter Panchami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 10:37 thereafter Uttaraphalguni Yoga Sobhana Karana Balava till 09:13 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 16:47 thereafter Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:03 - 11:27 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:28 -13:12 SubhMuhurat 08:39 - 10:03

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:28 AM IST