Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 18, 2022

Today, Friday (February 18) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 22:28 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Leo till 22:45 thereafter in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 16:40 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 22:45 thereafter Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Mu,Me,Mo,Ta. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Silver. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date18-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:06
Sunset18:38
Moon set 8:16
Moon rise20:15
TithiDvitiya till 22:28 thereafter Tritiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 16:40 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Sukarma
KaranaTaitula till 10:37 thereafter Garaja
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 22:45 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
UnAuspicious time
Rahu kaal11:26 ? 12:53
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:29 -13:16
Subh Muhurat12:53 ? 14:19

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:46 AM IST
