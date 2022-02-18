Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 18, 2022

Today, Friday (February 18) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 22:28 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Leo till 22:45 thereafter in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 16:40 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 22:45 thereafter Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Mu,Me,Mo,Ta. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Silver. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 18-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:06 Sunset 18:38 Moon set 8:16 Moon rise 20:15 Tithi Dvitiya till 22:28 thereafter Tritiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 16:40 thereafter Uttaraphalguni Yoga Sukarma Karana Taitula till 10:37 thereafter Garaja Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 22:45 thereafter Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat UnAuspicious time Rahu kaal 11:26 ? 12:53 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:29 -13:16 Subh Muhurat 12:53 ? 14:19

