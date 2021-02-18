Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 18, 2021

Today is Thursday 18 February 2021, Tithi Shashti. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aries.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries. Nakshatra will be Bharani. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from L. Lucky Number will be 7. Truthful, diplomatic and cautious so your ambitions will bear fruit. Need an honest friend.

Today worship Lord Vishnu read Vishnu Sahastranamavali (1001 names). Today’s colour is Light Yellow. Start of any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.