Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 12, 2021

Today is Saturday 12 February 2021, Tithi Dwitiya. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Satabisha( Shatatarka). Till 15:10 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from S, “Da”. The lucky Number will be 2. Enthusiastically optimistic, spread cheer around. Brilliancy in academics. Can do good management.

Today worship Lord Brahma. Chant Brahma Stuti Mantra. Today’s colour is Purple. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.