Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 12, 2021

Today is Friday 12 February 2021. Tithi Prathama (Pratipada). Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. Sun is in Capricorn till 21:11 thereafter enters in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishtatill 14:22 thereafter Satabisha (Shatatarka). Today’s newborn baby name word as per Moon sign will start from S. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today worship Goddess Mahalaxmi, chant the Mahalaxmi mantra. Today’s colour is Sky Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.