Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for February 11, 2021

Today is Thursday 11 February 2021, Tithi Amavasya. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. Sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Capricorn till 26:09 thereafter in Aquarius.

Newborn baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 26:09 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 14:04 and thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s newborn baby name word as per Moon sign will start from G. Lucky Number will be 9. Supportive, family-oriented. Like outdoor activities and love to be adventurous.

Today worship your Guru. If you keep fast for your Guru or chant the guru mantra there will be always backing to you when you are in a problem. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.