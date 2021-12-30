Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 30, 2021

Today, Thursday (December 30) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 13:40 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Libra till 19:07 thereafter Scorpio. Today is Safala Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 24:33 thereafter Anuradha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra till 19:07 thereafter Scorpio. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ti,Tu,Te,To,Na. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 30-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:12 Sunset 18:09 Moon set 14:55 Moon rise 28:19:00 Tithi Ekadashi till 13:40 thereafter Dwadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Vishakha till 24:33 thereafter Anuradha Yoga Dhriti Karana Balava till 13:40 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 19:07 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:03 - 15:25 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:19 -13:03 Subh Muhurat 07:12 - 08:35 & 16:48 - 18:10

