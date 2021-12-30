e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally rises to 961
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:28 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 30, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Thursday (December 30) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 13:40 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Libra till 19:07 thereafter Scorpio. Today is Safala Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 24:33 thereafter Anuradha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra till 19:07 thereafter Scorpio. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ti,Tu,Te,To,Na. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date30-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:12
Sunset18:09
Moon set 14:55
Moon rise28:19:00
TithiEkadashi till 13:40 thereafter Dwadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Vishakha till 24:33 thereafter Anuradha
Yoga Dhriti
KaranaBalava till 13:40 thereafter Kaulava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 19:07 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:03 - 15:25
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:19 -13:03
Subh Muhurat07:12 - 08:35 & 16:48 - 18:10

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:28 PM IST
Advertisement