Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 9, 2021

Today is Friday 9 April 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 28:27 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aquarius till 24:15 thereafter in Pieces. Today is Pradosh

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 24:15 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from S, Da. Lucky Number will be 9. Need some care of health till 2 years of age. Will be an intelligent and good debater.

Today worship Mahalaxmi read/chant Mahalaxmi mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.