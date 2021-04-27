Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 27, 2021

Today is Tuesday 27 April 2021, Tithi Purnima till 9:00 thereafter Prathama till 29:13 (Leap) Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Hanuman Jayanti

New born baby Moon sign will be Libra. Nakshatra will be Swati till 20:07 thereafter Vishakha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from R, T. Lucky Number will be 9. Takes time to communicate with others but sensitive and emotional in nature. Caring towards loved ones.

Today worship Lord Hanuman read/chant Sankat Mochan stotre. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.