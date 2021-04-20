Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 20, 2021

Today is Tuesday 20 April 2021, Tithi Ashtami Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Cancer.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 06:51 thereafter Pushya. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from H, D. Lucky Number will be 2. The confidence level is high in achieving goals but to get impacted by negative things in life. Sensitive and deep thinking nature.

Today worship Lord Durga read/chant Durga Chalisa. Today’s colour is Pink. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.