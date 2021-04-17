Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 17, 2021

Today is Saturday 17 April 2021, Tithi Panchami till 20:31 thereafter Shashti Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Taurus till 13:08 thereafter Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus till 13:08 thereafter Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from V, K. Lucky Number will be 8. The mind will be razor-sharp but will be a little lazy to do routine works. Lovable and attractive to others.

Today worship Lord Shani read/chant Shani Mantra or Stotra. Today’s colour is Grey. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.