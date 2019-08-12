Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 12, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Too much work and stress at home and the office will make you angry. You may seek some help from your co-workers but they are less likely to help you. Take care of your children.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Don’t forget to cross-check your work as minor mistakes may happen and it may affect your image. Your partner needs your time and attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Some exciting things will happen with you today. You will feel fresh. Looking for a partner who understands your feelings will be your priority. Romance is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Lord Ganesha’s blessings are with you and you will see good things happening on the career front.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Meditation will help release your stress and will alleviate anxiety.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

There are chances of blooming of a new romantic relationship. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together. Assignments will get completed as per your commitments.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Love life may hit a rough patch. Financial issues may also affect your relationship. You are truthful diplomatic and cautious, so your ambitions will bear fruit. Take care of health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will find that your aggression will rise and you might be a bit more rude or difficult to get along in comparison to the past. But things will be effective and progress will be good.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Discussion on financial issues will get success. You will get a helping hand from your friends and loved ones to come out of problems and begin a new life.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You have been working very hard these past few days and so could have neglected your emotional relationships. Try to spend some time with your loved ones.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Career-related work might become too complicated to handle. Business pursuits might also meet with unwanted impediments. Keep a tab on your expenses.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Forget past things and move on with a positive attitude. Work sincerely and efficiently on your new projects. Today will certainly be happy times spent in beautiful surroundings.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in