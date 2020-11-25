Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

You may spend most of your time with your loved ones and friends. You may run out of ideas. You may find it to focus on work. Avoid overthinking and take a break.
Those who are married will get the best personal and as well as professional life. Stop lazying around and bring positive changes in your lifestyle. Avoid outside food.
You will be optimistic and influential. You will strike a good note with higher officials. Those in business or the social sector will do well. Romance is in the air.
After a long time, you may indulge in hobbies or may pursue your creative talents. Business people may try their hands in something new. Confidence will boost.
You may meet new people which will help increase your social horizon. You will be at your creative best. You will be inspired to do new things. Your hard work will pay off.
You will be able to control your anger and keep up with patience. Your goodwill, name and fame will be untamed. This is a good time to undertake new projects.
Regardless of how busy you are; you must make time for yourself. Do not stress yourself physically, mentally with work burden. Today, there will disappointment all over.
Increasing responsibilities at work could leave you slightly overwhelmed. Find ways to reach out to loved ones and resolve issues mutually. Avoid trading in stocks.
You need to draw the lines between what’s more important and to what extent. Keep your cool and you’ll get what you deserve. Unnecessary hurry may up troubles.
This is the time to take big strides towards your future. You are poised to succeed in your present job only if you let this success take its own time. Don't forget to relax.
You would be able to read what's going on in other's mind. An argument or a quarrel may occur at the workplace. On the domestic front, you may face obstacles.
Your loyalty and sincerity in friendship will be appreciated. A busy day awaits you. Keep a tab on expenses. Those in politics and the social sector must not give big commitments.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)