Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 11, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what's in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will feel uneasy with people at work place or in public places. There will be minor clashes with your spouse on unnecessary issues. Take care of your health today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Students may feel some discomfort today in their new campus and also while interacting with new friends. Be cautious while trading in stock market today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will get new opportunities in business and will get good path to recover your lost ground in the past. But don’t make any greedy moves in speculative activities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It is better to allot some funds for meeting your travel expenses. Your control on eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments. Buying a new home will come to your mind.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You are absolutely unshakeable once your decisions are mad. Try to give yourself some space to wind down. You might overreact to comments.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The trend in your lifestyle is positive now so you will feel the happiness which you were waiting for a long time. Those in politics and sports will be honoured.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Librans usually prefer to work to association with another. Health of an elder member may need attention. Legal matters must be handled tactfully.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Quick decision in business or profession may be wrong today. Anywhere your work will go slow so don’t get frustrated, your temper may get rise. There will be small quarrel with your spouse.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Better time better relationships lead to achievements, greater confidence and self-belief. New job opportunities are likely to come your way, don’t let it go.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life. You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitments based on incomplete information.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be fortunate in romantic liaisons. Financial matters will not be too rosy. Luck favours you as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You might face some financial crisis today as you may lose your money through speculation or gambling activities. Be cautious while on driving. Mind may be disturbed today.

