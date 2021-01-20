Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will tap new areas in the business front. A new person is likely to enter your life or either you will find a new aspect in the current relationship. Luck will follow you. Take care of your belongings.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You may face hurdles in your ongoing projects/ assignments, hence stay focused and be careful. Discuss your new ideas/ plans with your colleagues and seniors before implementing them.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your magnetic charm will pull people towards you. You will be at your romantic best. Avoid being impatient. You may receive a piece of unexpected and surprising news. Be very careful while driving.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You have been growing in many profound ways and you keen to sustain this growth. Today, most of your important work will get over on time. Your relationship with your partner is likely to improve.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
After a long time, today you may get a chance to take a break and hang out with your friends. Your routine life will go with ease. Travelling with family, loved ones is likely. Students will do well.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Those in the field of sports and music may enjoy good limelight. Students may get admission in a college of their choice. Romance is in the air. Avoid overthinking and focus on positive aspects of life.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You may feel a little disappointed on the personal front as your relationship with your partner may hit a rough patch. There is a need for deep communication. Overcome your fears and anxieties.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Both personal and professional fronts will keep you busy. Be ready, as responsibilities are likely to increase. You may require the support of your family and colleagues. Travelling is on the cards.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Stay calm and cool. Do not let your anger dominate your mind. Be clear about your goals. You may feel like taking a break from everyday routine and would think of trying something new.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
All your worries and tension are likely to go away. This is going to be a busy day. On the domestic front, your family and relatives will keep you engaged. Your seniors/ bosses may get demanding.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Be careful of what you speak. There will be a great struggle for power and prestige. Try to clear up all the misconceptions. Legal issues are likely to get resolved soon. Follow a healthy routine.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your magnetic personality will do the talking today. Members of the opposite gender may enjoy your company. In terms of finance and home, this is a favourable day. Sportspersons will perform well.