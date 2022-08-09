e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and study.

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel and study.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/property /Vehicle.

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work. Difficulty in study is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel / business and be with family.

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /family/business

Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for family function

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today you will take initiative in business/job/family

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ophthalmologists/politicians will be benefited

Administration will be in your control.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father/children

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father/education

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors/vehicle will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you will focus on job/ career

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel/sibling

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father /ill health of father is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you may feel distracted from your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.

Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / ear/heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for father/health/ education.

Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure/ loss in business

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for wife / medical treatment/loan premium

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spouse may go faraway /dispute with spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for success in court case/competitive exam/ gets tuck money partners.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse

Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

