Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and study.
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.
Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel and study.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/property /Vehicle.
Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work. Difficulty in study is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel / business and be with family.
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /family/business
Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.
Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for family function
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today you will take initiative in business/job/family
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.
Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ophthalmologists/politicians will be benefited
Administration will be in your control.
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father/children
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father/education
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors/vehicle will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today, you will focus on job/ career
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel/sibling
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father /ill health of father is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today you may feel distracted from your work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.
Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / ear/heart problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for father/health/ education.
Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure/ loss in business
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expect expenditure for wife / medical treatment/loan premium
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Spouse may go faraway /dispute with spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Good day for success in court case/competitive exam/ gets tuck money partners.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse
Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today you will get financial stability.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red