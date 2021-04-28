Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid junk and outside food as much as you can. Drive cautiously. Unexpected gains are on the cards. You may feel vulnerable around friends and relatives today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your careless attitude may land you in trouble. Do not let your ego come between you and your loved ones. Don't take your personal relationships for granted.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your clients/ associates may not be able to understand your points, make sure you communicate clearly. Legal settlements must be avoided today. Health needs care.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in the business sector may face some difficulties. Take decisive action to enhance work profile. Use opportunities to build contacts. Prioritise your relationships.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will feel optimistic today. You may feel mentally refreshed. Indulging in self-care will make you feel better. Improved health will also have a good impact on your mind.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Pay special attention to minute details at work and check everything twice. Your friends may create problems for you. Worklife may get complicated today, be careful.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

For businessmen, raising funds for expansion plans shall pose no problem. However, you may have to work very hard for implementing those plans. Love life will be good.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your health will improve and you will also feel contented on the mental level. You will reconstruct yourself into a more mature person. Staying hopeful is the key today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Avoid making hasty decisions. Things may get hectic at work as you may be given extra responsibilities. Recover your previous losses rather than investing.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your seniors will appreciate your skills and knowledge. Those in business are likely to overcome form past losses. Your life partner will support your views/ ideas.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Unnecessary thoughts might disturb your peace of mind which may increase tension. Work may keep you away from domestic duties. Love life may hit a rough patch.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may get attracted to someone from the opposite gender. Those in a relationship may spend good time with their partners. Career opportunities are seen on the cards.

