Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Study, enjoy family and work life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on luxurious items, education. Consider buying property or vehicle.
Career: People from event management, automobile dealers, real estate, art backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: A family picnic or honeymoon is indicated.
Health: Diabetic people should be careful about food composition.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Travel and invest.
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxurious items, and travelling.
Career: People from travel & tourism, communication, medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married people may have some family issues.
Health: You may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Enjoy and entertain.
Finance: People from the stock market may earn well. You may get foreign funds or investors for your business.
Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports backgrounds may get new opportunities.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news today. Family support in your business.
Health: You may suffer from eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Academic life will be on the upswing. Exam results will be in your favour.
Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated
Career: Job promotion is indicated. Jobless people will get a good job.
Domestic & love life: Consider buying a vehicle. Indulge in decorations or partying.
Health: Don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Some distraction from work is indicated today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth, travelling and communication.
Career: People from tourism, advertising, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with father and sister in-law.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, shoulder pain, foot pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver / White
VIRGO
Take care before taking any decisions as loss is indicated.
Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partners or in-laws is expected.
Career: People from occult science, insurance, liquor sectorswill be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Control your words as dispute in family life is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from eye problems, throat pain, toothache.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Pay attention to your physical fitness.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth and health.
Career: Take expert advice for business related matters as loss is indicated. Avoid making hurried decisions.
Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & downs. So, avoid disputes.
Health: Physical/mental stress, or injuries is indicated. So, take precautions.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Earn, travel, romance, entertain.
Finance: Investment in luxurious items, and entertainment is indicated.
Career: A job transfer is indicated. People from art, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner.
Health: Doctor visit or hospitalisation is indicated. You may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / Saffron
SAGITTARIUS
Recover your monetary losses.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children and medical treatment.
Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twists & turns. So, avoid disputes.
Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Academic life may be disturbed.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business, children, education and entertainment purposes.
Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Indulge in watching movies, plays, and partying.
Health: Don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Academic life will be on the upswing. Exam results will be in your favour.
Finance: Loans may get sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.
Career: Jpb transfer or job trainingis indicated. Those in the education field will earn well.
Domestic & love life: family life will suffer due to excessive workload.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion, chest pain.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Use words wisely as loss because of miscommunication is indicated today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs and loan premiums.
Career: Liquor shops will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today.
Health: Toothache/ eye problems/throat pain/ back pain are indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)