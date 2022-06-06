e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 07:38 PM IST
ARIES

Study, enjoy family and work life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on luxurious items, education. Consider buying property or vehicle.

Career: People from event management, automobile dealers, real estate, art backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: A family picnic or honeymoon is indicated.

Health: Diabetic people should be careful about food composition.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxurious items, and travelling.

Career: People from travel & tourism, communication, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some family issues.

Health: You may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: People from the stock market may earn well. You may get foreign funds or investors for your business.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports backgrounds may get new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news today. Family support in your business.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Academic life will be on the upswing. Exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated

Career: Job promotion is indicated. Jobless people will get a good job.

Domestic & love life: Consider buying a vehicle. Indulge in decorations or partying.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Some distraction from work is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth, travelling and communication.

Career: People from tourism, advertising, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with father and sister in-law.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, shoulder pain, foot pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver / White

VIRGO

Take care before taking any decisions as loss is indicated.

Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partners or in-laws is expected.

Career: People from occult science, insurance, liquor sectorswill be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control your words as dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, throat pain, toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Pay attention to your physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth and health.

Career: Take expert advice for business related matters as loss is indicated. Avoid making hurried decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & downs. So, avoid disputes.

Health: Physical/mental stress, or injuries is indicated. So, take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Earn, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: Investment in luxurious items, and entertainment is indicated.

Career: A job transfer is indicated. People from art, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: Doctor visit or hospitalisation is indicated. You may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / Saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Recover your monetary losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children and medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twists & turns. So, avoid disputes.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Academic life may be disturbed.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, children, education and entertainment purposes.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Indulge in watching movies, plays, and partying.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Academic life will be on the upswing. Exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: Loans may get sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Career: Jpb transfer or job trainingis indicated. Those in the education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: family life will suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, chest pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Use words wisely as loss because of miscommunication is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs and loan premiums.

Career: Liquor shops will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today.

Health: Toothache/ eye problems/throat pain/ back pain are indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

