Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Study, enjoy family and work life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on luxurious items, education. Consider buying property or vehicle.

Career: People from event management, automobile dealers, real estate, art backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: A family picnic or honeymoon is indicated.

Health: Diabetic people should be careful about food composition.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxurious items, and travelling.

Career: People from travel & tourism, communication, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some family issues.

Health: You may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: People from the stock market may earn well. You may get foreign funds or investors for your business.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports backgrounds may get new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news today. Family support in your business.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Academic life will be on the upswing. Exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated

Career: Job promotion is indicated. Jobless people will get a good job.

Domestic & love life: Consider buying a vehicle. Indulge in decorations or partying.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Some distraction from work is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth, travelling and communication.

Career: People from tourism, advertising, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with father and sister in-law.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, shoulder pain, foot pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver / White

VIRGO

Take care before taking any decisions as loss is indicated.

Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partners or in-laws is expected.

Career: People from occult science, insurance, liquor sectorswill be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control your words as dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, throat pain, toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Pay attention to your physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth and health.

Career: Take expert advice for business related matters as loss is indicated. Avoid making hurried decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & downs. So, avoid disputes.

Health: Physical/mental stress, or injuries is indicated. So, take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Earn, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: Investment in luxurious items, and entertainment is indicated.

Career: A job transfer is indicated. People from art, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: Doctor visit or hospitalisation is indicated. You may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / Saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Recover your monetary losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children and medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twists & turns. So, avoid disputes.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Academic life may be disturbed.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, children, education and entertainment purposes.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Indulge in watching movies, plays, and partying.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Academic life will be on the upswing. Exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: Loans may get sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Career: Jpb transfer or job trainingis indicated. Those in the education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: family life will suffer due to excessive workload.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, chest pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Use words wisely as loss because of miscommunication is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs and loan premiums.

Career: Liquor shops will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today.

Health: Toothache/ eye problems/throat pain/ back pain are indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red