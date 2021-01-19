Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Travelling with family or friends is likely. Your self-confidence will boost. You will feel more ambitious than ever. Your mind will be full of new ideas.</p>.<p>You will be able to finish your tasks on time. You will be in an optimistic mood. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may have financial gains through speculation.</p>.<p>Don't get jealous from others who are performing well or growing well in their field, instead, brush up your skills. Remember, hard work is the only key to success.</p>.<p>Your interest in matters related to religion and spirituality will increase. You will feel more connected to the Almighty and will feel stronger than ever. Keep a tab on anger.</p>.<p>There will be many auspicious occasions at home, friends will chip in and add to the harmony. Peace and contentment are seen on the cards. Sportspersons, singers will do well. </p>.<p>The tough and struggling days are set to go away. You will soon climb the ladder of success, keep doing your best. Your hard work will soon pay off. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Financially, you will be in a strong position as you will be able to earn enough money. You will work hard no matter what. Make sure you take enough rest or break in between. </p>.<p>You will make good progress. Work issues will keep you busy. You may think of expanding your business. You are set for a long haul of decisive growth. Luck is with you.</p>.<p>Don't get angry with people if they are not liking or are opposing your ideas. Keep patience. Keep a tab on your temper. New business proposals are on the cards.</p>.<p>If old projects fade away, it just leaves the landscape fresh for new adventures. Closeout lingering debts, difficulties and problems to make way for future productivity.</p>.<p>Do not waste your money on unwanted things. Travelling plans can be made. Avoid eating mindlessly, follow a healthy eating habit. Buying a new home is indicated.</p>.<p>Arrival of an infant will fill the home with joy and happiness. You will be in the pink of health. Journalist, artists and those engaged in the film industry will have an active day.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>