Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 21, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession. The defeat of enemies, increased property, a gain of knowledge, favour from superiors and success can be expected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Efforts made in right directions will help you achieve quick success. Take advice from an experienced person. Minor health problems may trouble you today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Students focus will now shift to studies. You may achieve your targets easily. Interaction with people at social gathering will improve your social circle.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Minor disputes may turn into major ones, so it will be better to avoid clashes, especially on the romantic front. Travelling will make you hectic. Avoid driving at night.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those in the business of wholesale, iron, and chemicals will be successful today. Children will do well. Domestic life will be smooth. Today is a favourable day to discuss property matters.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may invest or contribute for religious purposes. Be cautious about your rude behaviour towards others or else it will negatively impact your image, for sure.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may hit all your targets and goals, all due to your hard work and efforts. You will earn pretty well, but your expenditures shall be equivalent to it.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Help and cooperation of others will be more available to you, especially if you make your requests in person. The spiritual dimension of your life will improve.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Work-life would be smooth and progressive. You would be in control of situations at work and your hard work would prove rewarding. Health will improve.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will soon learn how to keep a balance between friends and family. Your career life will enter into progressive phase. Sportspersons will do well today. Avoid eating junk.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in