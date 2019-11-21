Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 21, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession. The defeat of enemies, increased property, a gain of knowledge, favour from superiors and success can be expected.</p>.<p>Efforts made in right directions will help you achieve quick success. Take advice from an experienced person. Minor health problems may trouble you today.</p>.<p>Students focus will now shift to studies. You may achieve your targets easily. Interaction with people at social gathering will improve your social circle.</p>.<p>Minor disputes may turn into major ones, so it will be better to avoid clashes, especially on the romantic front. Travelling will make you hectic. Avoid driving at night.</p>.<p>Those in the business of wholesale, iron, and chemicals will be successful today. Children will do well. Domestic life will be smooth. Today is a favourable day to discuss property matters.</p>.<p>You may invest or contribute for religious purposes. Be cautious about your rude behaviour towards others or else it will negatively impact your image, for sure.</p>.<p>You may hit all your targets and goals, all due to your hard work and efforts. You will earn pretty well, but your expenditures shall be equivalent to it.</p>.<p>Help and cooperation of others will be more available to you, especially if you make your requests in person. The spiritual dimension of your life will improve.</p>.<p>Work-life would be smooth and progressive. You would be in control of situations at work and your hard work would prove rewarding. Health will improve.</p>.<p>You will soon learn how to keep a balance between friends and family. Your career life will enter into progressive phase. Sportspersons will do well today. Avoid eating junk.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>