Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 06, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

All your financial affairs and other commitments may come under control if you do some more hard work and there will be semblance of peace in your life. Short tour is likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help you in solving problems that will boost your confidence.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the time for family bonding. You love your circle of friends and hate hurting anyone deliberately. There will be greater confidence and self-belief while working on new projects today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may feel too many involvements exhaust you and wear you out. You might also feel a little restless and temper may rise unnecessarily which will create misunderstandings.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

A dream job opportunity might come true that will strengthen your financial security. A time of satisfaction comes, brings you a sense of fulfilment of achievement too.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

In the marketing field you can impress your clients. Jobseekers can get good job. Confidence level will increase that will help in business. Profits can be made in industrial sector.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There is an element of reform or fighting for freedom in your outlook, you may get restless today and your temper will rise because of some tensions and stress.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Celebration excitement all comes flooding back. You will be successful in your professional life today. Romance with life partner will gain you confidence.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Professional and financial life will suffer along with your personal life. Romantic relationships could be slightly tense. You may suffer from gastric trouble.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You have the knack of cheering up everybody with your conversation. Be very careful when signing paperwork. Today it will be in your interest to hold your own tongue.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You are very dutiful towards your family and relatives. Money and love matters play an important role today. Some of you will buy a new dress or luxuries items.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be equally loving and strict with your children. Litigation could end in your favour. Opposite sex will appreciate your romance. Take care of your health.

