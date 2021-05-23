Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>You need to be careful on the work front, review your work and go through everything properly. Luck may follow you. Wear a gemstone according to the horoscope.</p>.<p>Career prospects are bright. You will reap profits from past investment. Stars will be in favour of those students who are working hard for their upcoming exams.</p>.<p>Your seniors at work may put on extra responsibilities on your shoulders which may up your tension. Stay away from conflicts. Politicians may have a challenging day.</p>.<p>You will be very dutiful on the domestic front. Your family and relatives appreciate your maturity. Matters related to money and love are likely to dominate your day.</p>.<p>Make sure that you finish all your pending work before time or else your seniors will get very upset. Those in the retail business may have a rise in income. Health needs care.</p>.<p>Those who are in a casual relationship may get serious about their partner. Think twice before making a commitment. Don't ignore your health. Don't worry about the future.</p>.<p>The career is likely to take a positive turn. Most of the natives will be at the pinnacle of success. Students who are planning to move abroad may get a piece of good news.</p>.<p>Powerful people may fight for you and support you if you get stuck in any kind of controversy. New friendships are on the cards. You may get honoured for your good deeds.</p>.<p>You will take centre stage in all meetings today. You will present your ideas with confidence. You can make your own luck by leading in the right place at right time.</p>.<p>You may be able to spot the roadblocks that are hindering your progress. Revisiting your bad past will only make you feel sad and vulnerable. Stay happy and hopeful.</p>.<p>A steady flow of disruptions could create some stressful situations at work. Romantic relationships will flourish. New investments may prove beneficial in the long run.</p>.<p>Trading in the stock market will be profitable today. Problems related to trade and business are likely to get solved. Your seniors will appreciate your work. Love is in the air.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/KxG4T9AxWdTDPc9gDDpugl"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/K7jo41LD2U57fPIdIn10Mj"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/KxG4T9AxWdTDPc9gDDpugl">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>