e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries

You will make some strong and confident moves towards your goals.

Finance: You will be earning profits through speculative activities

Career: Your work progress will impress your seniors.

Domestic and love life: There might be small gatherings or get together planning with your family and friends

Health: Your daily diet will keep you fit and healthy

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus:

Minor disagreements are on the cards today.

Finance: Avoid any huge investment and also finance any unknown project.

Career: Work pressure will be more today. Need to attend conference meeting on behalf of your higher authority.

Domestic and love life: You may little be disturbed due to not being able to spend more time with family members

Health: Stress and tension will be more which will affect your health

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini:

You will be meeting people and confidence in interactions

Finance: Your finances will improve today.

Career: The business will show signs of improvement. Consistency is required.

Domestic and love life: Your family members will support on your decision today.

Health: Exercise and yoga will be keeping you fit today.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Creamy

Cancer

You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.

Finance: Prudent steps need to be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.

Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go much beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations

Health: Health may be troublesome.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: White

Leo:

Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: Rising expenses on the home front could cause worry.

Career: Don’t keep in any pending task or forward any work.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.

Health: Stress levels could lead to health problems.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Virgo:

Stability and continuity will be your priority today.

Finance: Aggressive moment can lead to losses so take advice.

Career: Stay calm and have patience while interacting with your colleague and staff members.

Domestic and love life: There can be storm in a cup of tea with your life partner.

Health: Avoid junk food and be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Libra

You are dreaming and planning for the future.

Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.

Career: You can be able to do your work as per your convenience today.

Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.

Health: Take special care of your parental health. You should also now focus on maintaining your weight balance.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio:

Legal matters decision will be taking time but it is good for you.

Finance: You will earn enough money but your expenditure will go beyond your control.

Career: You may get success in some of your works if you make some real efforts.

Domestic and love life: You might be thinking of renovating your office or house.

Health: You might face health problems today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius

Students have to work hard to get success.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or Business Partners will be possible.

Career: Your Business Partners will be more supportive for you.Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Domestic and love life: There will be new contacts made today if you attend any social activity.

Health: Your energy level is not all that great right now, but still maintain your fitness.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Capricorn

You know that being adjustable and adaptable makes for greater happiness, peace, contentment.

Finance: You will need to pay attention to money, communications and transaction.

Career: You may be organizing business issues related to an inheritance or your own legacy.

Domestic and love life: Family ties with children, siblings, parents could go through a transformation.

Health: Some sexual problems, Chronic diseases will also make you depress and frustrated.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius

You may also develop an interest in the study of mystical and occult subjects.

Finance: You manage to make more money and enjoy the luxuries of life.

Career: Support from your associates will help to finalize your assignments.

Domestic and love life: Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.

Health: You may get attracted towards some new food recipes today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Wine

Pisces

Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Finance: Those in construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Career: Not to stop till you success. Relationship with authority bosses will be good you will take wise decisions today.

Domestic and love life: Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner.

Health: You will keep on control on your diet and focus on yoga.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Advertisement