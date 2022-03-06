Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
You will make some strong and confident moves towards your goals.
Finance: You will be earning profits through speculative activities
Career: Your work progress will impress your seniors.
Domestic and love life: There might be small gatherings or get together planning with your family and friends
Health: Your daily diet will keep you fit and healthy
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Yellow
Taurus:
Minor disagreements are on the cards today.
Finance: Avoid any huge investment and also finance any unknown project.
Career: Work pressure will be more today. Need to attend conference meeting on behalf of your higher authority.
Domestic and love life: You may little be disturbed due to not being able to spend more time with family members
Health: Stress and tension will be more which will affect your health
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Orange
Gemini:
You will be meeting people and confidence in interactions
Finance: Your finances will improve today.
Career: The business will show signs of improvement. Consistency is required.
Domestic and love life: Your family members will support on your decision today.
Health: Exercise and yoga will be keeping you fit today.
Lucky number: 27
Lucky colour: Creamy
Cancer
You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.
Finance: Prudent steps need to be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.
Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.
Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go much beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations
Health: Health may be troublesome.
Lucky number: 33
Lucky colour: White
Leo:
Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.
Finance: Rising expenses on the home front could cause worry.
Career: Don’t keep in any pending task or forward any work.
Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.
Health: Stress levels could lead to health problems.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky Colour: Red
Virgo:
Stability and continuity will be your priority today.
Finance: Aggressive moment can lead to losses so take advice.
Career: Stay calm and have patience while interacting with your colleague and staff members.
Domestic and love life: There can be storm in a cup of tea with your life partner.
Health: Avoid junk food and be cautious while on wheels.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky colour: Lemon yellow
Libra
You are dreaming and planning for the future.
Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.
Career: You can be able to do your work as per your convenience today.
Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.
Health: Take special care of your parental health. You should also now focus on maintaining your weight balance.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: Pink
Scorpio:
Legal matters decision will be taking time but it is good for you.
Finance: You will earn enough money but your expenditure will go beyond your control.
Career: You may get success in some of your works if you make some real efforts.
Domestic and love life: You might be thinking of renovating your office or house.
Health: You might face health problems today.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky Colour: Brown
Sagittarius
Students have to work hard to get success.
Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or Business Partners will be possible.
Career: Your Business Partners will be more supportive for you.Farm owners will have a profitable day.
Domestic and love life: There will be new contacts made today if you attend any social activity.
Health: Your energy level is not all that great right now, but still maintain your fitness.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Capricorn
You know that being adjustable and adaptable makes for greater happiness, peace, contentment.
Finance: You will need to pay attention to money, communications and transaction.
Career: You may be organizing business issues related to an inheritance or your own legacy.
Domestic and love life: Family ties with children, siblings, parents could go through a transformation.
Health: Some sexual problems, Chronic diseases will also make you depress and frustrated.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky Colour: Purple
Aquarius
You may also develop an interest in the study of mystical and occult subjects.
Finance: You manage to make more money and enjoy the luxuries of life.
Career: Support from your associates will help to finalize your assignments.
Domestic and love life: Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.
Health: You may get attracted towards some new food recipes today.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky Colour: Wine
Pisces
Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.
Finance: Those in construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.
Career: Not to stop till you success. Relationship with authority bosses will be good you will take wise decisions today.
Domestic and love life: Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner.
Health: You will keep on control on your diet and focus on yoga.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky Colour: Yellow
