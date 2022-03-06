Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You will make some strong and confident moves towards your goals.

Finance: You will be earning profits through speculative activities

Career: Your work progress will impress your seniors.

Domestic and love life: There might be small gatherings or get together planning with your family and friends

Health: Your daily diet will keep you fit and healthy

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus:

Minor disagreements are on the cards today.

Finance: Avoid any huge investment and also finance any unknown project.

Career: Work pressure will be more today. Need to attend conference meeting on behalf of your higher authority.

Domestic and love life: You may little be disturbed due to not being able to spend more time with family members

Health: Stress and tension will be more which will affect your health

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini:

You will be meeting people and confidence in interactions

Finance: Your finances will improve today.

Career: The business will show signs of improvement. Consistency is required.

Domestic and love life: Your family members will support on your decision today.

Health: Exercise and yoga will be keeping you fit today.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Creamy

Cancer

You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.

Finance: Prudent steps need to be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.

Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go much beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations

Health: Health may be troublesome.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: White

Leo:

Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: Rising expenses on the home front could cause worry.

Career: Don’t keep in any pending task or forward any work.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.

Health: Stress levels could lead to health problems.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Virgo:

Stability and continuity will be your priority today.

Finance: Aggressive moment can lead to losses so take advice.

Career: Stay calm and have patience while interacting with your colleague and staff members.

Domestic and love life: There can be storm in a cup of tea with your life partner.

Health: Avoid junk food and be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Libra

You are dreaming and planning for the future.

Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.

Career: You can be able to do your work as per your convenience today.

Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.

Health: Take special care of your parental health. You should also now focus on maintaining your weight balance.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio:

Legal matters decision will be taking time but it is good for you.

Finance: You will earn enough money but your expenditure will go beyond your control.

Career: You may get success in some of your works if you make some real efforts.

Domestic and love life: You might be thinking of renovating your office or house.

Health: You might face health problems today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius

Students have to work hard to get success.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or Business Partners will be possible.

Career: Your Business Partners will be more supportive for you.Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Domestic and love life: There will be new contacts made today if you attend any social activity.

Health: Your energy level is not all that great right now, but still maintain your fitness.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Capricorn

You know that being adjustable and adaptable makes for greater happiness, peace, contentment.

Finance: You will need to pay attention to money, communications and transaction.

Career: You may be organizing business issues related to an inheritance or your own legacy.

Domestic and love life: Family ties with children, siblings, parents could go through a transformation.

Health: Some sexual problems, Chronic diseases will also make you depress and frustrated.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius

You may also develop an interest in the study of mystical and occult subjects.

Finance: You manage to make more money and enjoy the luxuries of life.

Career: Support from your associates will help to finalize your assignments.

Domestic and love life: Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.

Health: You may get attracted towards some new food recipes today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Wine

Pisces

Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Finance: Those in construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Career: Not to stop till you success. Relationship with authority bosses will be good you will take wise decisions today.

Domestic and love life: Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner.

Health: You will keep on control on your diet and focus on yoga.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

