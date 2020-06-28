Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your hard work will be paid off. You will be blessed with success in areas where you have struggled for long. A good marriage proposal for singles is on the cards.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Working professionals may go through some challenging situations. Keep up with your hard work and stick to ethics, you will overcome all the hurdles of your work life. Romantic life will be blissful.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Overall it is a fine day, but confusions or mix-ups may delay your routine. Keep a check on your ‘to-do’ list. On the domestic front, a misunderstanding may lead to a quarrel between you and your partner.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
While working, pay attention at all the minute details and scrutinise everything twice. An argument will escalate into a verbal spat between you and friends. Keep a tab on your anger.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Business people should keep an eye on their enemies as they are likely to create hurdles and various other problems. Your financial position will be average; spend wisely.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
This is the perfect time to set goals for your relationships and finances. Shower your life partner with care and attention and bring back the lost spark in your relationship.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Engineers and those in the technology sector will face new challenges and their skills will be tested today. Pay attention to your family life. Meditate as much as possible to boost your mental well-being.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Most of your ambitious plans are likely to be executed today. Your image will enhance at both on personal and domestic fronts. Learning a new skill will increase your chances of employability.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Be vocal and push your ideas forward if you want your ideas to get approved by higher authorities. Operational or manufacturing sectors may face technical issues. Do not neglect your health.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
In terms of love and romance, it is a disappointing day. Avoid arguing with your spouse. Your financial status will improve after some time. Think twice before taking bold decisions at the workplace.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Increased work pressure will make you feel tired physically and mentally. A clash with a co-worker or your spouse is on the cards. The reappearance of an ex-lover may make life a bit unpredictable for you.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Those in the corporate and high-end business may get some good deals. Online business will also flourish. Business people will make new clients. Domestic life will be pleasant.