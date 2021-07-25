Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>You are likely to be in a competitive mood and will be determined to achieve your goals. Take help from like-minded co-workers if you are struggling to implement your goals.</p>.<p>You need to be a little more flexible at the work front. Increased workload will throw your schedule off track. Don't neglect the suggestions of colleagues/ family members.</p>.<p>Your friends and associates will help you where required. Relationships that had gone sour in the past may get better soon. Those in the field of sports may do well today.</p>.<p>Domestic happiness will prevail. Those involved in the stock market can make some money. You will receive support for your ideas and thoughts. A short trip is indicated.</p>.<p>People in jobs will be elevated to new posts with large financial gains. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help solve your problems. Confidence will boost.</p>.<p>Your calculations will be accurate and will go as per your plans. You will become more stable on the financial front. Your creativity will impress your seniors. Travelling is likely.</p>.<p>Your ability to bounce back from the toughest situations will win you many admirers. Health needs care, don't neglect any signs of illness. Wedding bells are ringing for singles.</p>.<p>Those who are unmarried may get marriage proposals. Those associated with the export sector may have a progressive day. Projects may finish on time. Luck is on your side.</p>.<p>Your work life may throw challenges on you. Don't let the work stress affect your personal/ family life. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Keep yourself calm and cool.</p>.<p>The journey to success is hard and way too long hence, you need to prepare well. Rest to regain your energy levels. Do yoga to strengthen yourself mentally, physically.</p>.<p>You may feel tired as your stamina may drop. It will be tough for you to turn things your way at the workplace. Associates may turn their back when you need their support.</p>.<p>New career opportunities are on the cards. Professional and personal growth are indicated. Do not try to hide any personal matter from your life partner, share everything.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IPHdPWqOEEO7FxWqlNQl7S"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/CFuAD67zK2HBNaHo6aN5r8"> click here. </a>We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>