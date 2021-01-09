Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Health needs proper care, visit a doctor for a check-up if possible. Your communication skills are likely to impress everyone. Today, you will move ahead with intensity.</p>.<p>A good advice from a close associate or a friend will prove beneficial to you. Children will bring happiness. You will act boldly in tough situations. Your fame may increase.</p>.<p>You will be bang on at the workplace. You may bag new achievements and will impress everyone with improved performance. Confidence will boost. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Avoid acting egoistic. You will be filled with new energy and enthusiasm, which will push you to work harder. On the business front, you will overcome all the obstacles.</p>.<p>Legal/ foreign matters must be handled tactfully. Leaders would be able to handle the public effectively. At work, your organisational skills will be appreciated. Health needs care.</p>.<p>Your discussion with life partner might turn into a clash. Make sure that you don't hurt anyone's sentiment with your words. Stay away from junk food and alcohol.</p>.<p>You must assert your original and innovative ideas. Your business will develop to a whole new level thanks to the current dynamics. Do not miss any opportunity.</p>.<p>It's a great time to organise financial records, schedule your bill payments and update your budget. Personal life will be stable and happy. Success is on the cards.</p>.<p>On the social and political sector, your discussion will find success. You will be more diplomatic and tactful at the work front. Seniors will appreciate your work.</p>.<p>Concentrate more on important things. You might need to submit a report of your work to seniors and which will decide your future job prospects. Avoid being overconfident.</p>.<p>Being diplomatic and adaptable will bring laurels. People in the sports sector may have a challenging day. Keep looking for a job. The business partnership will be favourable.</p>.<p>Your creative activities on the social front will bring you financial gains. Politicians may get honoured. Sports and film industry people will get success. New opportunities are on the cards.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>