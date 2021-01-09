Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Health needs proper care, visit a doctor for a check-up if possible. Your communication skills are likely to impress everyone. Today, you will move ahead with intensity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A good advice from a close associate or a friend will prove beneficial to you. Children will bring happiness. You will act boldly in tough situations. Your fame may increase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be bang on at the workplace. You may bag new achievements and will impress everyone with improved performance. Confidence will boost. Drive cautiously.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid acting egoistic. You will be filled with new energy and enthusiasm, which will push you to work harder. On the business front, you will overcome all the obstacles.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Legal/ foreign matters must be handled tactfully. Leaders would be able to handle the public effectively. At work, your organisational skills will be appreciated. Health needs care.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your discussion with life partner might turn into a clash. Make sure that you don't hurt anyone's sentiment with your words. Stay away from junk food and alcohol.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You must assert your original and innovative ideas. Your business will develop to a whole new level thanks to the current dynamics. Do not miss any opportunity.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It's a great time to organise financial records, schedule your bill payments and update your budget. Personal life will be stable and happy. Success is on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

On the social and political sector, your discussion will find success. You will be more diplomatic and tactful at the work front. Seniors will appreciate your work.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Concentrate more on important things. You might need to submit a report of your work to seniors and which will decide your future job prospects. Avoid being overconfident.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Being diplomatic and adaptable will bring laurels. People in the sports sector may have a challenging day. Keep looking for a job. The business partnership will be favourable.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your creative activities on the social front will bring you financial gains. Politicians may get honoured. Sports and film industry people will get success. New opportunities are on the cards.

