Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is for new beginnings and action.

Finance: Expenses on new ventures, fitness, personal growth, house, vehicle, ads, communication, health.

Career: Success in sports, fitness, military, entrepreneurship, education, automobile, publication, communication.

Domestic & love life: Proactive in relationships; possible disagreements. Mother's ill health or family disputes.

Health: Headaches, minor injuries, throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Enjoy, entertain, and communicate today.

Finance: Expenses on investments, savings, luxury items, children, entertainment, travel, communication.

Career: Success in banking, finance, real estate, luxury goods, networking, journalism, entertainment, share market.

Domestic & love life: Harmony at home; enjoyment with family.

Health: Throat or neck issues, throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Focus on communication, socializing, study, household activities.

Finance: Expenses on gadgets, travel, education, vehicle, family needs.

Career: Success in media, journalism, teaching, travel, communication, publication, courier.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyable interactions with siblings and neighbors.

Health: Respiratory issues, anxiety, throat, toothache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today focuses on home, emotional well-being, travel, investment, and expenditure.

Finance: Expenses on home improvement, family needs, self-care, health, communication, travel.

Career: Success in caregiving, real estate, hospitality, journalism, tourism, literature, occult.

Domestic & love life: Strong family connections; potential mood swings.

Health: Digestive issues, emotional stress, cough, cold, throat pain, or breathing issues.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Leadership, creativity, travel, and earning.

Finance: Expenses on hobbies, entertainment, self-expression, travel, medical bills, investments.

Career: Success in leadership, arts, entertainment, finance, bank, communication, consultancy, tourism.

Domestic & love life: Vibrant and expressive; potential drama.

Health: Heart-related issues, fatigue, skin problems, throat, or coughing.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Organization, health, and career focus.

Finance: Expenses on health, fitness, work items, ads, communication, personality.

Career: Success in healthcare, administration, service industries, advertising, communication, publication.

Domestic & love life: Focus on routine and well-being; potential criticism.

Health: Digestive issues, stress-related ailments, bronchitis, knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Partnerships, balance, travel, study, and enjoyment.

Finance: Expenses on partnerships, legal matters, luxury items, travel, education, entertainment.

Career: Success in law, fashion, consulting, tourism, marketing, entertainment, communication.

Domestic & love life: Harmonious relationships; potential indecisiveness.

Health: Kidney issues, lower back pain, throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Transformation, deep connections, and gains with some loss.

Finance: Expenses on investments, debts, transformation, education, travel, premiums.

Career: Success in research, psychology, finance, networking, occult, journalism.

Domestic & love life: Intense relationships; potential power struggles.

Health: Reproductive health issues, stress, skin problems, asthma, cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Adventure, higher learning, struggle, and loss.

Finance: Expenses on travel, education, exploration, premiums, business, spouse.

Career: Success in education, travel, philosophy, insurance, literature, publication, research, occult.

Domestic & love life: Learning and growth opportunities; potential disputes.

Health: Hip or thigh issues, throat problems, dysentery, indigestion.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Discipline, career focus, travel, and health care.

Finance: Expenses on career advancement, long-term investments, responsibilities, business, spouse, travel, health.

Career: Success in management, government, finance, medical, communication, publication, media.

Domestic & love life: Reserved in relationships; potential disputes with spouse.

Health: Knee issues, skin problems, throat pain, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Innovation, social connections, enjoyment, and health care.

Finance: Expenses on technology, social causes, group activities, children, health, entertainment, sports.

Career: Success in technology, social work, innovation, entertainment, medical, sports, communication.

Domestic & love life: Engaging with friends and community; potential disputes.

Health: Nervous system issues, circulatory problems, bronchitis, throat, skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Creativity, spirituality, enjoyment, study, and business.

Finance: Expenses on artistic pursuits, spirituality, self-care, entertainment, vehicle, study, house.

Career: Success in art, music, spiritual fields, entertainment, education, journalism, publication.

Domestic & love life: Deep emotional connections; potential escapism.

Health: Feet issues, sleep disorders, cough, asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow