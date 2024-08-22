 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is for new beginnings and action.

Finance: Expenses on new ventures, fitness, personal growth, house, vehicle, ads, communication, health.

Career: Success in sports, fitness, military, entrepreneurship, education, automobile, publication, communication.

Domestic & love life: Proactive in relationships; possible disagreements. Mother's ill health or family disputes.

Health: Headaches, minor injuries, throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Enjoy, entertain, and communicate today.

Finance: Expenses on investments, savings, luxury items, children, entertainment, travel, communication.

Career: Success in banking, finance, real estate, luxury goods, networking, journalism, entertainment, share market.

Domestic & love life: Harmony at home; enjoyment with family.

Health: Throat or neck issues, throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Focus on communication, socializing, study, household activities.

Finance: Expenses on gadgets, travel, education, vehicle, family needs.

Career: Success in media, journalism, teaching, travel, communication, publication, courier.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyable interactions with siblings and neighbors.

Health: Respiratory issues, anxiety, throat, toothache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today focuses on home, emotional well-being, travel, investment, and expenditure.

Finance: Expenses on home improvement, family needs, self-care, health, communication, travel.

Career: Success in caregiving, real estate, hospitality, journalism, tourism, literature, occult.

Domestic & love life: Strong family connections; potential mood swings.

Health: Digestive issues, emotional stress, cough, cold, throat pain, or breathing issues.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Leadership, creativity, travel, and earning.

Finance: Expenses on hobbies, entertainment, self-expression, travel, medical bills, investments.

Career: Success in leadership, arts, entertainment, finance, bank, communication, consultancy, tourism.

Domestic & love life: Vibrant and expressive; potential drama.

Health: Heart-related issues, fatigue, skin problems, throat, or coughing.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Organization, health, and career focus.

Finance: Expenses on health, fitness, work items, ads, communication, personality.

Career: Success in healthcare, administration, service industries, advertising, communication, publication.

Domestic & love life: Focus on routine and well-being; potential criticism.

Health: Digestive issues, stress-related ailments, bronchitis, knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Partnerships, balance, travel, study, and enjoyment.

Finance: Expenses on partnerships, legal matters, luxury items, travel, education, entertainment.

Career: Success in law, fashion, consulting, tourism, marketing, entertainment, communication.

Domestic & love life: Harmonious relationships; potential indecisiveness.

Health: Kidney issues, lower back pain, throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Transformation, deep connections, and gains with some loss.

Finance: Expenses on investments, debts, transformation, education, travel, premiums.

Career: Success in research, psychology, finance, networking, occult, journalism.

Domestic & love life: Intense relationships; potential power struggles.

Health: Reproductive health issues, stress, skin problems, asthma, cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Adventure, higher learning, struggle, and loss.

Finance: Expenses on travel, education, exploration, premiums, business, spouse.

Career: Success in education, travel, philosophy, insurance, literature, publication, research, occult.

Domestic & love life: Learning and growth opportunities; potential disputes.

Health: Hip or thigh issues, throat problems, dysentery, indigestion.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Discipline, career focus, travel, and health care.

Finance: Expenses on career advancement, long-term investments, responsibilities, business, spouse, travel, health.

Career: Success in management, government, finance, medical, communication, publication, media.

Domestic & love life: Reserved in relationships; potential disputes with spouse.

Health: Knee issues, skin problems, throat pain, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Innovation, social connections, enjoyment, and health care.

Finance: Expenses on technology, social causes, group activities, children, health, entertainment, sports.

Career: Success in technology, social work, innovation, entertainment, medical, sports, communication.

Domestic & love life: Engaging with friends and community; potential disputes.

Health: Nervous system issues, circulatory problems, bronchitis, throat, skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Creativity, spirituality, enjoyment, study, and business.

Finance: Expenses on artistic pursuits, spirituality, self-care, entertainment, vehicle, study, house.

Career: Success in art, music, spiritual fields, entertainment, education, journalism, publication.

Domestic & love life: Deep emotional connections; potential escapism.

Health: Feet issues, sleep disorders, cough, asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

