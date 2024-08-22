Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is for new beginnings and action.
Finance: Expenses on new ventures, fitness, personal growth, house, vehicle, ads, communication, health.
Career: Success in sports, fitness, military, entrepreneurship, education, automobile, publication, communication.
Domestic & love life: Proactive in relationships; possible disagreements. Mother's ill health or family disputes.
Health: Headaches, minor injuries, throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Enjoy, entertain, and communicate today.
Finance: Expenses on investments, savings, luxury items, children, entertainment, travel, communication.
Career: Success in banking, finance, real estate, luxury goods, networking, journalism, entertainment, share market.
Domestic & love life: Harmony at home; enjoyment with family.
Health: Throat or neck issues, throat infection.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Focus on communication, socializing, study, household activities.
Finance: Expenses on gadgets, travel, education, vehicle, family needs.
Career: Success in media, journalism, teaching, travel, communication, publication, courier.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyable interactions with siblings and neighbors.
Health: Respiratory issues, anxiety, throat, toothache, eye, or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today focuses on home, emotional well-being, travel, investment, and expenditure.
Finance: Expenses on home improvement, family needs, self-care, health, communication, travel.
Career: Success in caregiving, real estate, hospitality, journalism, tourism, literature, occult.
Domestic & love life: Strong family connections; potential mood swings.
Health: Digestive issues, emotional stress, cough, cold, throat pain, or breathing issues.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Leadership, creativity, travel, and earning.
Finance: Expenses on hobbies, entertainment, self-expression, travel, medical bills, investments.
Career: Success in leadership, arts, entertainment, finance, bank, communication, consultancy, tourism.
Domestic & love life: Vibrant and expressive; potential drama.
Health: Heart-related issues, fatigue, skin problems, throat, or coughing.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Organization, health, and career focus.
Finance: Expenses on health, fitness, work items, ads, communication, personality.
Career: Success in healthcare, administration, service industries, advertising, communication, publication.
Domestic & love life: Focus on routine and well-being; potential criticism.
Health: Digestive issues, stress-related ailments, bronchitis, knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Partnerships, balance, travel, study, and enjoyment.
Finance: Expenses on partnerships, legal matters, luxury items, travel, education, entertainment.
Career: Success in law, fashion, consulting, tourism, marketing, entertainment, communication.
Domestic & love life: Harmonious relationships; potential indecisiveness.
Health: Kidney issues, lower back pain, throat pain, feet pain, bronchitis.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Transformation, deep connections, and gains with some loss.
Finance: Expenses on investments, debts, transformation, education, travel, premiums.
Career: Success in research, psychology, finance, networking, occult, journalism.
Domestic & love life: Intense relationships; potential power struggles.
Health: Reproductive health issues, stress, skin problems, asthma, cough.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Adventure, higher learning, struggle, and loss.
Finance: Expenses on travel, education, exploration, premiums, business, spouse.
Career: Success in education, travel, philosophy, insurance, literature, publication, research, occult.
Domestic & love life: Learning and growth opportunities; potential disputes.
Health: Hip or thigh issues, throat problems, dysentery, indigestion.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Discipline, career focus, travel, and health care.
Finance: Expenses on career advancement, long-term investments, responsibilities, business, spouse, travel, health.
Career: Success in management, government, finance, medical, communication, publication, media.
Domestic & love life: Reserved in relationships; potential disputes with spouse.
Health: Knee issues, skin problems, throat pain, bronchitis.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Innovation, social connections, enjoyment, and health care.
Finance: Expenses on technology, social causes, group activities, children, health, entertainment, sports.
Career: Success in technology, social work, innovation, entertainment, medical, sports, communication.
Domestic & love life: Engaging with friends and community; potential disputes.
Health: Nervous system issues, circulatory problems, bronchitis, throat, skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Creativity, spirituality, enjoyment, study, and business.
Finance: Expenses on artistic pursuits, spirituality, self-care, entertainment, vehicle, study, house.
Career: Success in art, music, spiritual fields, entertainment, education, journalism, publication.
Domestic & love life: Deep emotional connections; potential escapism.
Health: Feet issues, sleep disorders, cough, asthma.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow