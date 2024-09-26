Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 30, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment/ business /education/vehicle/spouse

Career: people in event management/ automobile/ entertainment /art /beauty will get success.

Domestic & love life: family function / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney/ diabetes.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ travel/communication

Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling/spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children/travel

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Picnic/ long journey with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Day to be with family/study enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/education

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist /education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes /eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment/art will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey /picnic is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to earn/travel/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Fun time with family is indicated

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today Physical/ mental stress/ loss is indicated, so take care

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health/ premium

Career: People from Entertainment/ art/pub/ lodging/ automobile will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / kidney/ hernia/sex problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the Day for expenditure/ travel/busines

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/ travel

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/ lodging/beauty will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ picnic /tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Today you may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/ premiums

Career: People from automobile/ entertainment/artists/ doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day for enjoyment/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children /entertainment

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, ads, will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/ hernia/ knee /sex/ eye problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to study/ travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle/travel

Career: People in fields like art education/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today loss is indicated, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/ maintenance/ health

Career: People in fields like Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs / art/ entertainment /insurance will be benefited today.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated, so try to avoid it

Health: Some people may suffer from back /shoulder /kidney

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red