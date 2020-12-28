Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You are inching towards success. But today you might have to face hurdles due to health problems, along with getting embroiled legal trouble while striking deals with new clients. Avoid driving at night today.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Concentrate on acquisition of material comfort, means of pleasure like indulging in shopping, buying jewels and other exotic things. You may consider buying a house as well. This is a bright period for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Success will come to students who are sincere in their studies — stars are in your favour. Investment in commodities and metals will be profitable. In politics and sports, you will be under spotlight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You are creative in all undertakings and you love it. There is an ego boost too, but you may have to watch what you say. Sportsperson and artists have to take care of their health today.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Social activities will take up most of your time. Your health needs immediate care. Partner may display affliction, but demand demonstration of love from you. Save money for future.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your health needs care. Women need to look after their health, and seek medical guidance without delay if needed. Worries and anxieties must be kept aside.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Business deals will be successful. You will be able to spend time with your family, and also spare time indulge in your hobbies. Your seniors will appreciate your work, and new job avenues will come up soon.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Parties and functions may bring new acquaintances. If problems or uncertainties arise in your relationship, do not hesitate to seek help.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Some unforeseen events will fluster you. But life is all about uncertainty, so don’t get disheartened as it might affect your mental well-being.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
There were some turbulence in your relationships, but that will slowly settle down. Problems will lessen, and you will be able to live peacefully and comfortably in your romantic life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Luck is in your favour. Legal matters that were in a limbo will receive final judgment. Overall, it is a phase of positivity for you.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Investment in properties or starting a new business will be profitable. You will make new contacts through social gatherings or functions.