Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 10, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will be able to solve complicated problems in I.T. or computer industry. Business opportunities in hotel construction sector will be there. Take out some time for your family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Legal and foreign matters must be handled tactfully. You handle the public effectively and are strong in organisational work. Be cautious while conducting monetary transaction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Work life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays. On work front, avoid scheduling appointments, meetings and important talks. Check statements carefully and pay bills early.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Bank account will see a boost, but social events may get expensive. Maintain proper financial records. Following a specific workout regime would be good for you.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Business people will have to keep ego aside. You will have to keep good relationship with your employees, to keep company's growth intact. Avoid junk food today.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Past misunderstanding might get resolved. Love and relationship will be fine. Speculative activities might give good gain today. Job seekers need to accept whatever opportunity is there in front of them.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will find support from your spouse or family members. Your problems will get resolved. Major decision in business could be taken.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your conciliatory moves and work success are highly appreciated. There is enhanced income and prestige. Those in politics and social sector will have to be diplomatic.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Today you will be too busy with work, but a spiritual bent of mind will make you happy. Disagreement with business partner or customers is likely.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will solve complicated issues at work. Seniors will discuss some secret or important projects with you and may assign work giving you more responsibility than others.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
It will be better if you allocate some funds for future. Try to avoid unnecessary expenditure today. You might feel that your partner is not giving importance to your ideas and feelings.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You might become over sensitive because of some incident at work place and may need a shoulder to share your feelings. Sportsperson must take care of their injuries.