Watch: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer shows Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Movie fans, assemble! The hugely awaited explosive poster and first glimpse of Marvel Studios' big-ticket cosmic adventure 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is here.

Directed by Oscar winning Taika Waititi, the film stars India's favorite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his MCU debut!

Marvel Studios 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to unleash in theaters on 8th of July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

About Thor: Love And Thunder

The first glimpse will be offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

English Trailer:

Hindi Trailer:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:18 PM IST