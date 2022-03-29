‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested for harassment, disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, who is best known for essaying the role of DC superhero Flash has been reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

As per a report by Hawaii News Now, the cops said that the incident took place at a karaoke bar along Silva Street on Sunday, where Ezra yelled obscenities, grabbed the microphone from a woman who was singing a song and even lunged at a man playing darts.

Following the incident, Ezra was arrested and charged with the bail amount set at USD 500. He was later released.

Ezra is currently shooting for the upcoming film 'The Flash', which spans time and multiple universes and is rumoured to see Miller's Barry Allen travel back in time to save his mother's life, resulting in some major unintended consequences.

'The Flash' is one of DC's most anticipated movies, thanks to the return of Keaton as Batman for the first time in 30 years since 'Batman Returns' (1992). Ben Affleck also reprises his role as the version of Bruce Wayne from 'Justice League' (2017).

Ezra will also be seen in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' where he will reprise his role as Credence Barebone.

The movie is set to release in theatres on April 15, 2022. It will cover the chapter of Dumbledore and Grindelwald's life where the dark wizard gained infamy.

The movie has been helmed by David Yates, who previously directed the first two films of the popular franchise.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:29 AM IST