Viral video shows 'Justice League' actor Ezra Miller choking a woman before throwing her to the ground

A video circulating online shows actor Ezra Miller apparently throttling a female fan in Iceland and shoving her, although it is not clear what sparked off the incident.

Early on in the 14-second clip, Miller is seen challenging the woman to a fight.

"Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?" Miller is heard saying when an excited female fan approached him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Miller was then seen grabbing the woman by the throat and pushed her towards the aisle truck parked right behind her. While choking the fan, the star then threw her on the ground.

A man behind the camera and was heard saying: "Woah, bro. Bro."

The incident reportedly happened in public, outside a local store in the country. Someone, who said to be present during the incident, took to Twitter that some boys pulled him off of the woman and restrained him, but he later spat on the user's brother and a bartender.