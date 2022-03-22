‘Avatar 2’ trailer to be attached with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on May 6: Report

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron’s ambitious project 'Avatar 2' is all set to release this December. With months left for the magnum opus to finally hit the screens, it is reported that the much-awaited sequel's trailer will be attached to Marvel's ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on May 6.

This next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff team up as monsters and villains from the multiverse spill over into the world.

In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their roles as Doctor Strange and Wanda, other returning stars include Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

Meanwhile, ‘Avatar 2’ was originally scheduled to bow out on December 17, 2021, but will now release in December 2022. The movie marks the return of original stars Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Actors Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis are the new additions.

'Avatar 2' will reunite Kate and James after the 1997 blockbuster 'Titanic'.

"I can get choked up just talking about it," Saldana told reporter Kevin McCarthy about the 'Avatar' sequel.

"I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second instalment, right before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless. I was moved to tears."

It is being believed that 'Avatar 2' takes place 12 years after the events of the first movie. It follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he roams the planet of Pandora with the new family, he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

The movie will also explore the underwater worlds of Pandora, which is part of the reason it took so long to get made, as Cameron had to advance technology in order to record motion capture underwater.

The first 'Avatar' film was a huge success upon release in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time. Its worldwide record was broken by 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:54 AM IST