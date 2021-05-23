Yoga can help those suffering from frequent fainting spells

Sophia Antipolis [France]: According to the findings of novel research, guided yoga is more effective than conventional treatment for preventing fainting in repeat sufferers.

Guided yoga therapy is also more beneficial in terms of quality of life than the standard treatment. The findings of the study were published in EP Europace, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

"Repeated fainting gives rise to mental stress, anxiety, depression, and a constant dread of the next episode," said study author Professor Jayaprakash Shenthar of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, India. "Quality of life is negatively affected due to the unpredictability. Besides, some countries do not allow patients to drive." Fainting or "vasovagal syncope" is a brief loss of consciousness caused by reduced blood flow to the brain. It can be triggered by prolonged standing, fear, pain, seeing blood, and hot, humid environments. It is estimated that approximately half of the general population will have one syncopal event during their lifetime.