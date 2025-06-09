World Brain Tumor Day: Experts Link Excessive Mobile Use To Rising Tumor Cases

Experts Link Excessive Mobile Use To Rising Tumor Cases |

Excessive mobile phone use, especially long conversations without speaker mode or earphones, is emerging as a potential contributor to brain tumor cases, experts warned on World Brain Tumor Day.

According to Dr. Gaurav Dhakre, Head of Neurosurgery at SN Medical College, prolonged exposure to mobile-emitted radiofrequency affects brain nerves and may trigger abnormal cell growth. “We’ve seen several young patients without any genetic or environmental cause, but with a pattern of heavy mobile use,” he said.

Dr. Mayank Agrawal, a neurosurgeon at the same hospital, noted that 3–5% of all neurosurgery patients are diagnosed with brain tumors. Early detection can lead to successful recovery.

SN Medical College has now introduced a state-of-the-art linear accelerator worth over ₹25 crore for radiotherapy, making it the second hospital in Uttar Pradesh after SGPGI Lucknow to offer this facility.

Dr. Surbhi Gupta of the oncology unit confirmed a rise in monthly OPD cases and emphasized timely screening.

Symptoms

Persistent and severe headaches

Difficulty walking or balancing

Slurred speech or comprehension issues

Sudden fainting, vomiting

Muscle weakness or limb numbness

Seizures, blurry vision, sleep disturbances