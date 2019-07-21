Warm bath before bed may induce good sleep

Washington: A sound sleep is every individual’s desire and need. A new study has put forth a simple technique to enhance your sleep quality and also hasten the sleep process. The study published in the journal ‘Sleep Medicine Reviews’ highlighted that taking a shower about 1-2 hours before bedtime in water of about 104-109 degrees Fahrenheit (40-42 degree Celsius) can significantly improve your sleep. “When we looked through all known studies, we noticed significant disparities in terms of the approaches and findings,” said Shahab Haghayegh, lead author on the paper.

Researchers analysed around 5,322 studies and extracted pertinent information from publications meeting predefined inclusion and exclusion criteria to explore the effects of water-based passive body heating on a number of sleep-related conditions: sleep onset latency - the length of time it takes to accomplish the transition from full wakefulness to sleep; total sleep time; sleep efficiency — the amount of time spent asleep relative to the total amount of time spent in bed intended for sleep; and subjective sleep quality.The findings showed that an optimum temperature of between 104 and 109 degrees Fahrenheit improved overall sleep quality. If people scheduled their bath 1-2 hours before bedtime, it can also increase the speed of falling asleep by an average of 10 minutes.