UK likely ease down travel restrictions for India under new rules

Mumbai: As many countries ease travel restrictions for the passengers coming in and going out, European nation United Kingdom might decide on relaxation of people flying in from India. As per the latest reports, people traveling to the UK from India might not necessarily have to take the PCR tests from October 1 under the new rules that are being formed. However, the quarantine procedure still needs to be followed.

The UK moved India from the Red to Amber list category in August and it can further ease the testing and quarantine rules.

As per the reports by India Today, the three-tier demarcation of countries into Red, Amber, and Red zone, amber might be dropped by October 1, possibly leading to relaxation in quarantine rules.

The UK does not recognize and accept people who have even taken both the doses of Covidshield in India and what is AstraZeneca in the UK, both are produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The current rules in the country state that the people flying into the country have to take a PCR test on the 2nd and 8th day and be in quarantine for two weeks.

The rules apply to all those who have not been vaccinated in the US, UK, or any other European country. Calling the government's action 'discriminatory', United Kingdom Member of Parliament Virendra Sharma and many many other community leaders and union students raised the issue and called out for disbarment of such regulations.

“First India was in the red list and now amber list which still means home quarantine with PCR test even if we are twice jabbed with the same vaccine as used in the UK. Really makes no sense. I have family in London and we have not met for over two years,” actor and anchor Soumya Tandon said who tried to fly to London several times but couldn't because of the rules and restrictions.

Jaymin Borkhatria, CCO of Southall Travels, one of the biggest travel agencies in India told India Today, “We hope the Government lifts the restrictions sooner for the travel industry and tourists.”

As of now, the following rules apply:

1. Covid test to be done three days before boarding the flight from India.

2. On the second and eighth day of the arrival, a PCR test is to be done. These need to be booked before leaving India. The vaccine locator form needs checking.

3. Those fully vaccinated in India need to undergo home quarantine for 10 days. This does not apply to those under 18 years.

4. Those under 11 do not need to take the tests before travel but need to take the day 2 PCR test. In Scotland children over the age of 12 need to take a test before coming and on the 2nd day as well.

5. Those under 5 years do not need to take a test.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 05:54 PM IST