Suffering from runner’s knee? Sujok Therapy can help you manage the pain

Patellofemoral pain, also known as runner’s knee, is a condition that causes pain in the front of the knee. It occurs when the patella (knee cap) rubs against the femur (thigh bone) instead of gliding smoothly over it. It can be caused by various factors, including overuse, muscle imbalances, and injury. This can result in irritation and inflammation of the joint, leading to pain and discomfort.

Patellofemoral pain is a condition that can affect anyone, from athletes to people who spend a lot of time sitting at a desk. The pain can range from mild discomfort to severe pain that affects daily activities.

Causes

Overuse or repetitive strain on the knee joint

Muscle imbalances, weak quadriceps or tight hamstrings

Injury due to fall

Flat feet or high arches, which can alter the way the knee joint moves

Incorrect alignment of the patella (knee cap) with the femur (thigh bone)

Symptoms

Pain in the front of the knee, especially when sitting for extended periods, walking down stairs, or downhill

Swelling or tenderness around the knee joint

Grinding sensation or popping sounds when moving the knee

Stiffness or reduced range of motion in the knee joint

Home remedies

Some treatment options for patellofemoral pain include rest, ice, compression, and elevation (RICE) to reduce swelling and inflammation, as well as yoga therapy exercises to strengthen the muscles around the knee joint.

Sujok Therapy

Massage on the highlighted area (see pic) regularly.

With proper management, most cases of patellofemoral pain can be effectively treated and managed to help you get back to your favourite activities pain-free.

