Poor Posture And Screen Addiction Can Cause 'Text-Neck Syndrome’: Study

Exposure to long hours in front of screens, coupled with poor posture and inadequate ergonomics in the workplace has led to a rise in spine-related conditions like ‘text-neck syndrome’ where the neck muscles become strained and stiff, causing long-term spinal complexities. According to experts, the younger population are the most affected by this syndrome.

Studies show that poor posture is the primary cause of neck and back pain in young and mid-age individuals, leading to work loss, hospital visits, and treatment expenses. Over time, it damages spinal discs, causes muscle spasms, and may lead to chronic pain, disc degeneration, and even surgery in severe cases.

Experts opinion

Dr Tarun Suri, head of spine surgery at Amrita Hospital Faridabad, stated that poor posture has become the most common cause of back and neck pain. Nearly 70% of Out Patient Department (OPD) patients fall into this category. Poor screen etiquette is also a leading contributor to such pain. People often use their gadgets with their neck bent for prolonged periods, leading to text-neck syndrome.

“Individuals between the ages of 25 and 45 are the most commonly affected by postural back pain. Recently, we have also observed children aged 10-20 years experiencing postural spine pains. Within this age group, poor studying posture, excessive gadget use, and carrying heavy school bags can all be important causes of back pain. In this regard, it’s important to mention that back and neck pain is common among both men and women,” he said.

Factors behind poor posture

The leading factors behind bad posture are poor workplace ergonomics, which entail long hours of sitting without proper chair and desk height, putting significant stress on the lower back and neck. Chronic stress can be extremely detrimental to one’s spinal health. Neck, upper back, and shoulder muscles tend to tighten due to stress, which can lead to misalignment and poor posture.

Dr Satyakam Baruah, senior consultant neurosurgery said that prioritising good posture is not just about appearance; it's about safeguarding your future health and mobility. Today’s youth must realise that early warning signs should alert them to be more cautious to prevent the serious physical and mental effects of spine-related problems in the long term.

The early warning signs for neck and back pain or developing chronic pain often come in the form of neck pains, with or without radiating pains in the arm, altered spinal alignment, lower back pain, and morning stiffness in the neck or lower back. However, with proper exercise and practice, these symptoms can be prevented.