IIT Delhi Researchers Come Up With New 'Sensor' To Detect Posture Problems

Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi (IIT-Delhi) researchers have come up with an innovative solution to help individuals correct posture. The researchers have created a scalable, wearable pressure sensor offering a sort of an alternative to other accessories used for posture correctness.

The new sensor is built on a nanocomposite material with a unique blend of piezoelectric nanoparticles and light-sensitive polymer. This material's advantages include a straightforward production flow, an easy array design for pixelated sensing over wide regions, and low implementation costs for tracking human activity and treating injuries.

The researchers demonstrated the sensor's remarkable flexibility in a study that was published in the journal Nano Energy, effectively transforming it into a flexible sensor array that can comfortably fit different insole sizes or be conveniently attached to the palm or other body regions where localized pressure detection is advantageous. The sensor may concurrently record mechanical strain and contact force/pressure by utilizing a dual transduction nanocomposite, allowing for seamless integration into contemporary machine learning algorithms and the delivery of increased feature components.

The sensor's results are determined based on traditional methods, allowing clinicians to assess pressure patterns accordingly. Medical professionals and specialists can use these pressure patterns as a reference for creating personalized insoles to reduce foot abnormalities by redistributing pressure to correct incorrect distributions. In essence, this novel sensor offers a practical, affordable alternative to pricy footwear alterations, operations, and posture correction technologies.

This new sensor technology will help in early detection of illnesses such as Parkinson's disease or any other disabilities, and can support in any form of injury recovery.