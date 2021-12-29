Pediatric Surgery Day: Celebrating the bond between the little ones and their doctors

Is the child a small adult? Is the newborn baby just different in size as compared to the adult? Well, many believe so, not being aware that it is not just the size, the entire physiology of a newborn baby and a child is different and their response to disease as well as treatments too differ.

Every child is different and when it comes to illnesses they also behave differently even though they may be in the same age group. Children are affected with many conditions and illnesses, whether a birth defect or some acquired illness, which needs to be surgically corrected, paediatric surgeons are the best choice. Who would understand the newborn and the child better than a pediatric surgeon? Who better than a pediatric surgeon to care for the sick child next to the mother?

Paediatric surgeons with their knack for being friendly with children know how to examine as well as treat children in ways that make them relaxed and co-operative. They also use equipment and facilities that are designed especially for children of all sizes and with all complexities right from the newborn period till 18 years of age.

Is it easy to understand what a child is going through, as he is unable to speak and even if he/she does speak, is unable to express coherently? A pediatric surgeon by forming a strong bond with children are not only able to diagnose accurately, but are also able to calm the anxious and agitated parents who are so worried about their child.

So, if your child has an illness, injury or disease of any kind that requires surgery, a pediatric surgeon has the experience and qualification to treat your child. As the child is different from the adult, so are the diseases and illnesses with which children are affected. Thus, special training in dealing with such issues is necessarily imparted to pediatric surgeons, which makes them stand apart from their adult surgical specialties.

To mark the dedication and commitment of this specialty of doctors, Pediatric Surgery Day is celebrated on December 29 by all pediatric surgeons and their patients in a considerable manner across the country. This day is celebrated in myriad ways such as holding get-togethers for children, spreading knowledge of pediatric surgery by holding medical education programmes and seminars, spreading awareness amongst the general public and even holding camps for children living in remote areas with no excess to trained pediatric surgeons.

The Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons established in 1965 commemorates this day as Pediatric Surgery Day to motivate, support, influence, propel, encourage and inspire the pediatric surgical community to excel in the tender loving care that they provide to the little ones. This day also marks and enhances the feeling of security and bond between children and their pediatric surgeons. Superheroes reside in the hearts of small children fighting big battles, and together we win.

(The writer is a consultant Pediatric Surgeon with Bombay Hospital, Global Hospital, ACI-Cumballa Hill Hospital and Apollo Hospital)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:01 PM IST