Ozone Wanto Lact Granules - Fearless Formula Feeder

Ozone Wanto Lact Granules |

Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd from their early days of consumption has been advocating for Women’s Health. Their Nucleus division focuses on prescription medicines in gynecology. Their tranexamic acid based TRANOSTAT has been a leader in the industry and doctors vouch for it for good clinical outcomes.

One of the products that stands out from their range regarding women’s health – Ozone’s Wanto Lact granules is a Galactagogue supplement for breastfeeding and lactating mothers to ensure sufficient supply to the new-born according to their needs.

Ozone Wanto Lact Granules also ensures breast milk is nutritious and serves the child’s needs for growth and development.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the new-born is recommended to be fed with mothers’ milk within the first hour of life and continue to be exclusively breastfed up to six months of age. Early and frequent breastfeeding after birth has always been considered important because of its significant colostrum benefits and nutritious advantages.

Galactagogues are the medications or substances that assist initiation, maintenance, and augmentation of maternal milk production. They include foods, herbal medicines, and pharmaceutical drugs. Galactagogues can be helpful in solving milk supply issues not only by increasing milk production, but also by bolstering the nursing mother's confidence.

Ozone Wanto Lact Granules is a potent lactagogue which is known to produce 3-fold increase in serum prolactin levels. It works within 24-72 hours, therefore is a much loved supplement for new mothers. Colostrum milk is the milk produced right after childbirth. It is also known as ‘liquid gold’, not only due to its yellow orange color, but also because of its importance of nutrition for the new-born baby.

Colostrum milk has a very high concentration of IgG, lacto albumin, lactoferrin growth factor and lacto protein which conform passive immunity to the newborn. Needless to say, breast milk is the best source of nutrition for the new-born.

Most babies do not need additional water, formula, or other foods until they are at least 6 months old since it contains minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, sodium etc. It is therefore recommended for infants for their well-being and long-term immunity.

However, many mothers face an insufficient milk supply to breastfeed their children sufficiently. The reasons could be many, such as an imbalance in maternal hormones, some deficiency in the breast tissue itself, and most often, inadequate milk removal due to breastfeeding technique. This is where a galactagogue supplement like Wanto Lact may be extremely beneficial to encourage milk supply where it is insufficient.

While lactation supplements are essential for new mothers, there are often concerns regarding whether consumption is safe. Wanto Lact comes with a herbal advantage The key ingredients that engage to supplement lactation are Satavari, Vidarikand, Patha Root, Cuminum, Fenugreek and Vetiver Dry Root. These Ayurvedic herbs are a boon for women’s health in general, and even during breastfeeding or pregnancy, they are safe to consume and do not have any side effects.

Wanto Lact is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Calcium, Iron and Potassium, all essential nutrients to support women’s health. Lactating mothers are recommended to use 2 spoons of Ozone Wanto Lact Granules, twice daily with lukewarm water or milk.

