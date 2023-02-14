Mumbai: Maternal deaths declined by 25-30% in 5 years, says BMC data

Picture for representation

Between 2018 and 2022, the maternal mortality rate has declined by 25-30% in the age group of 26 to 35 years, revealed the BMC data. The same is true for the age group above 35 years, with the exception of 2022 when 29 new mothers died, while the figure stood at 20 in 2018.

Health experts and gynaecologists have attributed such fatalities primarily to high infections such as sepsis, haemorrhage (excessive bleeding) and tuberculosis (TB) during pregnancy. Another major factor is the lifestyle changes, said senior health officials, citing the trend of planning pregnancy after 30 years of age. They pointed out that people develop health issues as they mature and added that such delay in planning pregnancy can lead to complications.

In 2021, nearly 24% of maternal deaths were due to Covid followed by sepsis and haemorrhage which accounted for 12% and 11 % fatalities, respectively. TB contributed to 8% of deaths, while heart diseases were responsible for another 5% of deaths.

In 2020, up to 15% deaths were due to Covid followed by haemorrhage and sepsis. Before the pandemic, TB and haemorrhage often were leading causes of death in pregnant women. In 2019, haemorrhage was the biggest contributor, accounting for 12.5% of deaths.

Dr Ashok Anand, Head of the Gynaecology Department of JJ Hospital, said that by the age of 30, the whole family should be complete, but some people delay the pregnancy to make a career due to which their health complications increase. “With increasing age, many women become victims of changing lifestyles. That's why women who want to become pregnant after 30 should do a complete health checkup.”

Senior gynaecologist from the civic-run hospital said that pregnancy triggers a lot of hormonal and physiological changes. During Covid, pregnant women were more vulnerable to contract infections. “We found that deaths and severity were mainly seen in women with comorbidities, including hypertension, gestational diabetes and obesity. Earlier, maternal mortality was associated with other health issues; most commonly nutritional deficiencies. The cause was anaemia in India and the other factors were high blood pressure and diabetes. With new-age advanced investigations, early detection and treatment has been possible, reducing mortality.”

Deaths in age group of 26-35

2019 2020 2021

131 109 107

24% deaths in 2021 due to Covid, while Highest death in 2019 due to haemorrhage- 12.5%

