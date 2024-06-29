How Sujok Therapy Can Help Treat Muscle Pain In Foot or Abductor Hallucis Muscle

The abductor hallucis muscle, located in the foot and running from heel to toe, is responsible for moving the big toe away from the other toes. Pain in this muscle can be quite discomforting and may trouble in daily activities. Here’s a detailed overview.

Symptoms

Sharp or aching pain along the inner side of the foot, particularly near the arch.

Swelling in the area around the abductor hallucis muscle.

Tenderness when pressing on the inside of the foot.

Difficulty or weakness in moving the big toe away from the other toes.

Stiffness in the arch of the foot, especially after periods of inactivity.

Causes

Repetitive activities such as running, jumping, or walking long distances can strain the abductor hallucis muscle.

Shoes that do not provide adequate support or are too tight can contribute to muscle strain.

Individuals with flat feet may experience overpronation, leading to excessive strain on the abductor hallucis.

Direct trauma or injury to the foot can cause pain in the abductor hallucis.

Abnormal gait or walking patterns can put extra stress on the muscle.

Home remedies

Avoid activities that exacerbate the pain and allowing the foot to rest can help reduce inflammation and heals it.

Apply ice to the affected area for 15-20 minutes several times a day to reduce swelling and pain.

Elevate the foot to reduce swelling, especially after periods of activity.

Wear supportive shoes with good arch support. Avoid high heels and tight shoes.

Gentle stretching and strengthening exercises can help improve flexibility and strength in the foot muscles.

Custom or over-the-counter orthotic inserts can provide additional support and relieve stress on the abductor hallucis.

Gently massaging the arch of the foot can help alleviate muscle tension.

Sujok Therapy

Press the highlighted area with a probe (see figure) with bearable pressure for 10 to 15 minutes. After that, apply chiku seeds or moong seeds on highlighted area. Hold the seeds in place with a surgical tape.

Persistent or severe pain that does not improve with home remedies, can consult a health care professional.