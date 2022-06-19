Have back pain? Here's how Kati Mudra and Merudanda Mudra can help you manage it

Photo: Pixabay

Back pain is one of the most common health issues faced by people. It is also the reason why people miss work. Spine issues are some of the leading causes of back pain. There are several mudras that can help one manage back pain. Here are some of them:

Kati Mudra

Very often, back pain is caused by a sudden jerk or wrong posture. Lack of regular exercise makes our back muscles inflexible, causes weakness in ligaments and disc spaces. Sudden movement or lilting of heavy weights can lead to back pain in such conditions.

This mudra relieves back ache. ‘Kati’ means ‘back’. The half vayu mudra relieves pain, while akash and varun mudras makes back muscles more flexible.

Yoga has quite a few effective asanas for preventing as well as curing backaches. These are: Ushtrasan, Bhujangasan, Shalabasan and Makarasan. They should be practiced under expert guidance and when the pain is minimal.

How to do the mudra

Right Hand: Join the tips of thumb, middle finger and little finger; keeping the other two fingers straight.

Left Hand: Fold the index finger. Place it on the inner side of the middle joint of the thumb, and place the thumb joint on the nail of the Index finger. This is like half vayu mudra.

Now, lie down on your back, put your feet/legs on a chair, do the mudra along with deep breathing.

Duration: 20 minutes twice a day.

Merudanda Mudra

This mudra is practiced while seated in sukhasana, though any comfortable position works as well. It is said this mudra directs the breath to the solar plexus. Regular practice of mudra can help prevent all kinds of spine-related problems including back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and slipped disc.

How to do the mudra

Make a fist of your hands, but keep the thumbs straight. Sit in vajrasan or on a chair and do deep breathing while practising the mudra. It has a magical effect on the spinal cord and removes toxins from the spine. You need to The mudra has to be made by both the hands separately.

(There are over 350 health problems that can be prevented/cured with mudras. To know more visit www.artofselfhealing.in)