Go vegan for your heart!

New York: Reducing animal product intake and following a primarily plant-based diet can decrease the risk of heart disease, say researchers, adding that it's because plant-based food minimises the negative effects of a gut-microbiome associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease.

The body's gut microbiota is comprised of a series of microbes that play an important role in our metabolism, nutrient absorption, energy levels and immune response. A gut-microbiota related metabolite known as trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is produced when gut bacteria digest nutrients commonly found in animal products such as red meat. It has been connected to increased heart attack and coronary heart disease (CHD) risk.

According to the researchers, maintaining a vegan or vegetarian diet has been found to reduce the amount of TMAO produced in the body. "The findings of the study provide further evidence for the role of TMAO as a predictive biomarker for heart disease and strengthens the case for TMAO as a potential intervention target in heart disease prevention," said Paul A Heidenreich, Professor at Stanford University in the US.