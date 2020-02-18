Lying, bullying, stealing related to brain structure

London: A difference in brain structure persist between people who show lifelong antisocial behaviour as compared to those who do not

People who exhibit lifelong, persistent antisocial behaviour, may have smaller surface areas in several brain regions compared to those who do not exhibit the trait, according to a study which may lead to better interventions for juvenile offenders. The study noted that individuals exhibiting life-course-persistent antisocial behaviour like stealing, lying, bullying, or violence may have thinner outer brain layer, the cortex, and smaller surface area in regions associated with antisocial behaviour, compared to those who do not exhibit the trait.

According to the researchers, including those from the University College London (UCL) in the UK, some people display life-course-persistent antisocial behaviour that begins in childhood and lasts into adulthood, whereas others exhibit the trait in adolescence which desists as they mature into adults. In the study, they compared structural brain differences using MRI scans in people with either life-course-persistent or adolescent-only antisocial behaviour, and those without the trait.

They said the results provided the first robust evidence to suggest that underlying neurological differences are primarily associated with life-course-persistent antisocial behaviour.

"Our findings support the idea that, for the small proportion of individuals with life-course-persistent antisocial behaviour, there may be differences in their brain structure that make it difficult for them to develop social skills that prevent them from engaging in antisocial behaviour," said study lead author Christina Carlisi from UCL. Carlisi said these people could benefit from more support throughout their lives. "Most people who exhibit antisocial behaviour primarily do so only in adolescence, likely as a result of navigating socially difficult years, and these individuals do not display structural brain differences," she added. According to Carlisi, these individuals are generally capable of reform, and go on to become valuable members of society.

According to the researchers, the findings provide the first robust evidence to suggest that neurological differences exist in people with life-course-persistent antisocial behaviour with implications for the way juvenile offenders are treated.