Dr Parashar to host a nine-day osteopathy camp in Mumbai

Dr Goverdhan Lal Parashar, Ph.D.​ ​in Osteopathy-Italy physician of the New Millennium-Canada will host osteopathy camp in Mumbai from A​​ugust 23 to 31. The camp will be held across two venues – Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines and Lotus Building near Liberty Cinema. For the uninitiated, Osteopathy is an alternative medicine practice based on osteology, the science of bones that heals various ailments without medicine or surgery and bone manipulation.

Osteopathy is helpful in relieving:

· Migraines

· Slip Disc

· Frozen Shoulders

· Neck, Shoulder, Back and Rib Pain

· Sciatica

· Spine Fluid Leakage

· Spondylosis

· Elbow, Wrist, Knee, Ligament Pain

· Trembling Hands

· Cerebral Palsy

· Back Spasm

· Hormonal Disorders and Cervical Pain

· Numbness of Hands and Legs

· Fluid Buildup in Shoulders

Osteopathy Camp in Mumbai Schedule:

Venue 1

When: August 23 to 25

Where: Bombay Hospital, Marine Lines

Venue 2

When: August 26 to 31

Where: Ground Floor, Lotus Building, Near Liberty Cinema, Marine Lines

Time: 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm