Diabetes ups cancer risk

Washington: The researchers have identified the reason why people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing some forms of cancer. The study to be presented at the ‘American Chemical Society Fall 2019 National Meeting’ has found that DNA sustains more damage and gets fixed less often when blood sugar levels are high compared to when blood sugar is at a normal, healthy level, thereby increasing one’s cancer risk.

“It’s been known for a long time that people with diabetes have as much as 2.5-fold increased risk for certain cancers,” said John Termini, who is presenting the work at the meeting.

These cancers include ovarian, breast, kidney and others. Scientists have suspected that the elevated cancer risk for diabetics arises from hormonal dysregulation.